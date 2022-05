Barraclough was called up by the Angels on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Barraclough owns a career 3.63 ERA over parts of six big-league seasons, though that number jumps to 5.59 across 46.2 frames since the start of the 2019 season. He'll give the Angels another arm in the bullpen, but he'll have to improve on that recent performance if he's to stick around.