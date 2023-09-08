Paris went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 3-2 win against the Guardians on Thursday.

Paris was active in the contest, walking and stealing a base in the third inning and adding another theft after reaching on an error in the fifth. The rookie then came up with arguably his biggest big-league hit to date in the ninth, tying the score with a clutch one-out single and subsequently crossing the plate for the winning run on a Randal Grichuk base hit. Paris has gone just 2-for-16 over his first seven major-league contests, though he's added four walks and three stolen bases.