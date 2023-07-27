Giolito is scheduled to make his first start for the Angels on Friday in Toronto, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Though he was acquired from the White Sox late Wednesday, Giolito has already arrived in Toronto while he waits for his new teammates to complete their doubleheader in Detroit on Thursday. The right-hander will be pitching on normal rest as he makes his first start for the Halos.
