Giolito (7-11) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over 5.2 innings in a 6-4 loss against the Phillies. He struck out six.

All of Giolito's earned runs came via the long ball, as the Phillies took him deep three times Monday. In six starts since becoming an Angel on July 26, the big right-hander has gone 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 32.2 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come in Oakland over the weekend.