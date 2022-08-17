Lorenzen (shoulder) threw 45 pitches over three innings during a simulated game Tuesday and will next report to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin a rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander progressed to throwing bullpen sessions last week and has now been cleared for game action in the minors. Lorenzen is eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL in early September and expected to make two rehab starts before rejoining the big-league rotation.