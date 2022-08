Lorenzen (shoulder) is feeling strong following his latest rehab start, but he might be asked to pitch in one more minor-league game before coming off the 60-day injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen's second rehab start took place with Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning six over 3.2 innings. Despite the rough outing, he's closing in on a return from a right shoulder strain and will likely make one final start later in the week for Salt Lake before being activated next week.