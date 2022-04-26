Lorenzen (2-1) threw six scoreless innings against Cleveland on Monday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out three to earn the win.

Lorenzen had some control issues in the contest, as he threw only 49 of 93 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four free passes. However, the right-hander worked around the walks by yielding only three hits and inducing two double plays. This was Lorenzen's second win and second quality start of the campaign, making him an intriguing pickup in fantasy leagues in which he isn't already rostered. The left-hander will carry a 2.82 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come in Chicago against the White Sox on Sunday.