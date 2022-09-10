Lorenzen gave up one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out two in a 4-3 loss to the Astros on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Lorenzen held his own against the dangerous Astros lineup, making it into the sixth inning before giving up his first and only earned run on a solo shot by Jeremy Pena. The four walks issued by Lorenzen are a sign that he might still be a little rusty after just coming off of the 60-day injured list. Lorenzen was forced to settle for a no-decision and tallied only his 57th strikeout of the year in 76.2 innings pitched. The 30-year-old right-hander will carry an ERA of 4.70 into his next expected start against the Mariners.