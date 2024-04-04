Sano went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Sano had gone just 1-for-10 in his previous three games to start the season. Wednesday's outing was a positive sign for the 30-year-old first baseman-- he made the Angels' Opening-Day lineup after signing as a non-roster invitee. Sano didn't play professionally in 2023 after batting just .083 with one homer in 71 plate appearances with the Twins in 2022. While Sano should still offer some power upside, he'll likely be limited to a short-side platoon role to start the year.