Mayers credits his success this season to the addition of a cutter to his arsenal, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Per Statcast, Mayers had never thrown a cutter in the majors prior to 2020, but he appears to have picked up the pitch rapidly given that he has thrown it 25.7 percent of the time this season. The right-hander picked up the grip on the cutter from an Instagram picture of a baseball marked by Mariano Rivera and subsequently recognized the fit in his arsenal. "It seemed very simple," Mayers said. "Kind of really fit my mindset, where I just kind of grabbed the ball and let it rip, and it had some cut to it. And so I just kind of tinkered with that, but basically that's how it started." The results so far have been positive -- opposing hitters are batting .174 against Mayers' cutter this season, and he has posted a career-best 2.33 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 19.1 innings overall.