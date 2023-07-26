Sandoval and the Angels won't face the Tigers on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit.
The two teams will make up the postponed game as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday. Expect Sandoval to start one of those games, while Chase Silseth likely takes the hill for the other.
