Sandoval signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Rockies on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Rockies continue to overhaul their rotation, as Sandoval marks the fourth starter the team has acquired within the past week. The 30-year-old southpaw struggled with the Red Sox last season, turning in a 5.12 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 70.1 innings, and it will be difficult for him to improve upon those marks now that he will have to regularly combat the unforgiving environment of Coors Field.