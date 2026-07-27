Angels' Sam Bachman: Can't convert save Sunday

Bachman was credited with a hold against San Francisco on Sunday despite allowing two runs on two walks while retiring just one batter.

Bachman got the call from the bullpen to begin the ninth inning with the Angels holding a 4-1 lead. The right-hander threw just seven of 18 pitches for strikes and walked two of the three batters he faced to bring the tying run to the plate. After his second walk, Bachman was lifted in favor of Mitch Farris, who gave up a Luis Arraez double to allow both inherited runners to score but was ultimately able to record the save. It was a disappointing outcome for Bachman, who picked up a save in late June and has been part of the high-leverage mix for an unsettled Angels bullpen. He didn't do himself any favors Sunday in gaining additional opportunities to close, and Ryan Zeferjahn and Kirby Yates remain the most likely of the Angels' relievers to see save chances moving forward.