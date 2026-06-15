Angels' Sam Bachman: Hit hard in loss Sunday

Bachman (1-1) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter over one inning.

When Bachman entered in the eighth inning, the game was tied 3-3. By the time the right-hander departed, Tampa Bay had taken an 8-3 lead, with four of the five runs against him coming via a pair of two-run homers. Bachman had been pitching great coming into Sunday, tossing 12 straight scoreless appearances and holding a 1.99 ERA over 31.2 overall innings on the campaign. That ERA is up to 3.31 now, but Bachman still figures to be a key high-leverage option for the Angels given his overall body of work this season.