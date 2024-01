The Angels designated Cabbage for assignment Saturday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the signing of Matt Moore becoming official Saturday, Cabbage will lose his spot on the 40-man roster in order to clear room. Cabbage slashed .208/.232/.321 with seven RBI across 56 plate appearances for the Angels last season, though his .975 OPS in Triple-A could certainly draw interest from other clubs on the waiver wire.