Cabbage is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

With southpaw Carlos Rodon on the hill for the Yankees, the lefty-hitting Cabbage will retreat to the bench, paving the way for Eduardo Escobar to pick up a start at first base. Cabbage, who went 4-for-10 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while starting each of the past three games, should have a fairly clear path to playing time versus right-handed pitching so long as both Anthony Rendon (shin) and Brandon Drury (shoulder) are on the IL.