The Angels recalled Cabbage from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

With Mike Trout (wrist) headed back to the injured list, Cabbage will come up from the minors to take Trout's place and provide additional depth to Los Angeles' outfield. The 26-year-old has slashed .406/.443/.688 with four home runs and 17 RBI across 71 plate appearances since being optioned to Salt Lake at the end of July, though his minor-league success has yet to translate into the big leagues.