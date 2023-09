Cabbage was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was called up by the Angels on Aug. 25 and went 4-for-19 with a double, an RBI, three runs and nine strikeouts in 10 games. Cabbage will now return to Salt Lake, where he has a .307/.372/.595 slash line with 27 homers and 31 steals this season.