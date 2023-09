Cabbage is starting in left field and will hit seventh in Thursday's game against the Guardians, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Cabbage was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 25, but he's started only five of 12 games since. However, the Angels placed Randal Grichuk on waivers Wednesday, so the team could give Cabbage some additional playing time down the stretch. In his latest stint in the majors, he's gone 3-for-13 with six strikeouts.