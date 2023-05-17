Davidson was hit in the leg by a line drive in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game against the Orioles and forced to exit, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The line drive was hit by Ryan McKenna and carried a 106.2 mph exit velocity. Tucker went 1.2 innings while allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts before leaving. Andrew Wantz has taken over on the mound.