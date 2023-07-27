Davidson was designated for assignment Thursday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
New acquisition Reynaldo Lopez has officially been activated for the Angels' second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, so roster space needed to be created. Davidson has put up a 6.54 ERA and 31:11 K:BB over 31.2 innings in a long relief role this season.
