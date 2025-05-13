Kikuchi allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Monday.

It was Kikuchi's own throwing error that led to two runs scoring to give the Padres the lead in the third inning. He left the game with the Angels trailing 4-3, but they rallied in the ninth to get him off the hook, instead leaving him with a third straight no-decision. This was his fifth quality start in nine outings, but he has yet to get in the win column. Kikuchi has posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB over 48.1 innings, though he's walked just four batters over his last three starts, spanning 17 innings. The left-hander's next start is projected to be a tough road matchup versus the Dodgers this weekend.