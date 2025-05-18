Kikuchi (ankle) exited Sunday's contest against the Dodgers in the bottom of the sixth inning with right ankle irritation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kikuchi tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball before being forced to leave his start early versus the Dodgers. The left-hander was at 98 pitches overall, so he was likely set to finish his day after the frame anyway. More information on his status will likely come in the near future and it's unclear if he's in doubt of missing his next projected start Friday versus the Marlins.