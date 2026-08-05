Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Roughed up in second rehab start

Kikuchi (shoulder) yielded six earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four batters across 1.2 innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Kikuchi has struggled mightily through his first two rehab starts since kicking off his assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga last Thursday. Between those appearances, the veteran southpaw has posted a 9:5 K:BB while giving up 12 runs (10 earned) on nine hits -- including three home runs -- across 4.2 innings. Given that Kikuchi been on the shelf since May 3 due to left shoulder inflammation, it's not overly surprising that he's looked rusty in his return to game action. He'll need to iron out his command and control while continuing to build up his pitch count in future minor-league outings before rejoining the Angels rotation.