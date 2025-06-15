Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Strikes out 10 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kikuchi (2-6) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.
The five runs charged to Kikuchi mark a season high, though he's still held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine outings -- the left-hander came into Sunday with a 1.97 ERA over his previous eight starts (45.2 innings). Overall, Kikuchi's ERA sits at 3.05 with a 1.48 WHIP and 78:43 K:BB across 15 starts (82.2 innings) this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Astros at home in his next outing.
More News
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Dominant in win over Athletics•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Can't find plate again Tuesday•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Takes tough-luck loss Wednesday•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Earns first win•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Feeling fine after early exit•
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Exits early Sunday•