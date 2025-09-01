Kikuchi (6-10) coughed up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings to take the loss Monday at Houston. He struck out six.

Despite generating a solid 13 whiffs out of 97 total pitches, the Japanese southpaw reached double-digit losses for the second straight season. Kikuchi allowed five or more hits of the seventh time out of his nine post-All-Star break appearances, as he's struggled with a 5.59 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 46.2 innings in the second half. Overall, the 34-year-old now sports a 3.83 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 162:66 K:BB in 159.2 total frames. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is currently scheduled to come at home against the Athletics this weekend.