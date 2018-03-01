Astros' A.J. Reed: Starts at first Wednesday
Reed went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Reed got the start at first base on the day it was announced Yulieski Gurriel underwent surgery on his left hand. Reed is one of several players in competition to fill in for Gurriel, who is expected to be out until mid-to-late April at the earliest. Being that it's a hand injury and understanding his swing could be impacted, that timeline could push out until May. Reed has the body and the bat to be a first baseman, but his MLB track record is wanting. In the coming weeks, expect to see Tyler White and J.D. Davis get time at first, although when Houston breaks camp, there's a good chance Marwin Gonzalez will be the primary starter at first.
