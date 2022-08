Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Red Sox.

Diaz has been a regular in the Houston lineup of late, starting nine of the 13 games since the All-Star break. He's hit very well in that span, maintaining a .361 average with three homers, five RBI and seven runs scored. However, once Trey Mancini and Alex Bregman (personal) are plugged into the lineup, it may cost Diaz a signfiicant amount of playing time.