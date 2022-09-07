Diaz (groin) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He'll presumably stick with Sugar Land through the weekend and get exposure to a few different positions before the Astros potentially activate him from the 10-day injured list early next week. Prior to being shut down with the left groin injury, Diaz had been serving as Houston's primary starter in left field, but it's unclear if he'll immediately recapture a regular role once reinstated. Trey Mancini would represent Diaz's top threat for playing time.