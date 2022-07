Diaz will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 6 hitter in Sunday's game in Oakland.

Diaz will make his second straight start out of the DH spot and his sixth in a row overall after going 8-for-22 with two home runs, four doubles, four RBI and four runs over the previous five contests. With the Astros placing Yordan Alvarez (hand) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Diaz looks like the top candidate to serve as Houston's primary DH in the final week before the All-Star break.