Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, manager Dusty Baker said Diaz was initially penciled in to start Sunday, but the Astros opted to withhold the 31-year-old from the lineup to give him a chance to rest his legs. Chas McCormick will draw the start in left field in place of Diaz, who had been included in the starting nine in six of the previous seven contests.