Diaz went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals.

Diaz's playing time has predictably dropped off since Jeremy Pena (thumb) returned from the injured list. Tuesday saw Diaz hit his first homer and post his first three-hit game since June 3. The utility man is up to a .226/.276/.329 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored and three doubles through 156 plate appearances. He should continue to see semi-regular playing time whenever the Astros' main infielders need a breather.