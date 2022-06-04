Diaz went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Royals.

Diaz was just 1-for-13 in his previous five games, but he broke that skid in a big way Friday. The utility man hit a two-run home run in the second inning to open the scoring and added an RBI single in the fourth. This was his seventh multi-hit game in 33 contests this season. With a .233/.282/.330 slash line in 110 plate appearances, Diaz shouldn't be expected to see much more than a reserve role when the Astros' lineup is healthy.