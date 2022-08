Diaz was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox due to left groin discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz went 0-for-2 before exiting Tuesday's contest during the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has been playing more outfield with Michael Brantley (shoulder), and he suffered the injury while making a catch in left field. Chas McCormick is likely to see increased playing time if Diaz is forced to miss any time.