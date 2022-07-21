Diaz is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz, who went 1-for-4 with a double in the Astros' 3-2 win in Game 1, will see his streak of three straight starts come to an end. Chas McCormick will replace Diaz in left field for the nightcap, and the two will likely have to battle for one spot in the lineup moving forward with the Astros bringing back designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (hand) from the injured list earlier Thursday. Another everyday player, Michael Brantley (shoulder) remains on the IL coming out of the All-Star break, but he's without a clear timeline for a return.