Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Not starting Game 5
Diaz is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Phillies on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Diaz started Games 2 and 4 and has gone 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series. Yordan Alvarez will man left field while David Hensley serves as the designated hitter.
