Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Even with the benefit of Monday's team off day, Diaz is apparently still dealing with too much discomfort in his left shoulder to rejoin the lineup. Mauricio Dubon will pick up another start at shortstop in place of Diaz, who had been serving as the primary option at the position while Jeremy Pena (thumb) is on the injured list.