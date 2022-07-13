Diaz went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Diaz hit a two-run home run in the first inning to open the scoring and extend his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he's gone 11-for-28 (.393) with three of his six homers this season. The versatile 31-year-old is seeing steady playing time in left field, and he's ran with it. He's up to a .241/.295/.382 slash line with 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base through 183 plate appearances this year.