Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz will sit Saturday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Diaz should continue to play frequently in left field down the stretch after Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Trey Mancini will occupy that spot Saturday.
