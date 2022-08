Diaz (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz was removed from Tuesday's matchup due to left groin discomfort and will be unavailable for at least a week and a half. Yordan Alvarez is starting in left field while Trey Mancini serves as the designated hitter Wednesday against the White Sox, and J.J. Matijevic was called up by the Astros to provide additional outfield depth in Diaz's absence.