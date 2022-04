Diaz will start at second base and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Diaz will start at the keystone for the fourth time in five games and appears to the preferred option at the position over Niko Goodrum while Jose Altuve (hamstring) is on the injured list. Astros general manager James Click said that Altuve is expected to be activated ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, so Diaz's time as a near-everyday player should soon come to an end.