Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Returns to lineup
Diaz (finger) will bat sixth and play shortstop Saturday against the Guardians.
Diaz missed Friday's game with a sore left ring finger, but the issue was evidently a minor one. He'll return to the lineup to give the slumping Jeremy Pena a rest.
