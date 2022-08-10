site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Sitting Wednesday
Diaz is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Diaz will get a day off after he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's win. Chas McCormick will take over in left field and bat seventh versus Texas.
