Diaz went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Athletics.
Diaz entered the lineup with Jose Altuve getting a day of rest, though he doesn't project to have a consistent spot in the lineup for the final few weeks of the season. Nevertheless, Diaz provided the game-winning runs Thursday by hitting his 11th home run of the campaign in the seventh frame. He has drawn two starts since being activated from the injured list Sep. 13, and he's gone 3-for-7 in the limited sample. For the campaign, Diaz has maintained a .256/.306/.419 line across 278 plate appearances.