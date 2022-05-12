Manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that Diaz continues to tend to a nagging unspecified injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The injury first surfaced Sunday, when Diaz went 2-for-3 with a grand slam before departing the Astros' 5-0 win over the Tigers in the eighth inning. He hasn't appeared off the bench since and will remain out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Twins. Baker said he's hopeful Diaz will be able to pick up a start at some point during the Astros' three-game series in Washington this weekend, so whatever is bothering the veteran infielder doesn't appear to be too significant.