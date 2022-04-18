Diaz will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz enjoyed a run of five consecutive starts from April 8 through 13, but his playing time has tailed off following Yuli Gurriel's recent return from paternity leave. He'll be on the bench Monday for the third time in four games, and at-bats are likely to become even harder to come by for Diaz with Yordan Alvarez (illness) making his return to the lineup after a five-game stint on the COVID-19 injured list.