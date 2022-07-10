Diaz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Diaz made his second straight start as the designated hitter. His steal Sunday was his first of the year on his second attempt -- he hasn't posted more than four steals in a major-league season, and he hadn't successful notched a theft since 2019 entering this contest. The 31-year-old has often served as a utility man, but regular playing time at designated hitter and in left field could be open with Yordan Alvarez (hand) and Michael Brantley (shoulder) both sidelined. For the season, Diaz is slashing .234/.281/.359 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and six doubles, though his versatility could be a plus for fantasy managers.