Diaz went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in an 11-1 win over the Mariners on Friday.

Diaz joined in on the Astros hit parade with a couple of solo home runs and a single to help power his team to a victory over their surging division rivals. It was Diaz's first two home run game of 2022. The backup utility player put together a healthy .286/.351/.600 slash line in July and now has eight home runs on the season.