Bregman (finger) is in the lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The third baseman is ready to make his spring debut after fracturing his left index finger during the World Series last fall. He will bat cleanup behind Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker. With Opening Day still about a month out, Bregman has plenty of time to prepare for the start of the season.