Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a triple in Thursday's 4-0 win against Seattle.

Bregman broke a scoreless tie with his two-run blast in the fourth inning and came around to score Houston's final run following a triple in the sixth. It was the third multi-hit effort for the third baseman across his past five games, and he's batting .350 (7-for-20) with a pair of homers and four RBI over that stretch. Bregman could finally be getting his bat going following a rough start to the season that has his slash line still at a meager .218/.280/.360.